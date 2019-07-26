Upgrades to Kildangan Railway Bridge out for tender says Kildare TD

Fiona O’Loughlin, TD for South Kildare has welcomed news that the tendering for works along the KIldangan Railway Bridge commenced earlier this month.

Deputy O’Loughlin said, “Discussions between Iarnród Éireann and Kildare County Council have been on-going and the necessary approvals are in place to make the bridge a single lane traffic bridge, along with upgrading the pedestrian footpath and public lighting.

“Tendering for the works commenced on July 3 and return date is the middle of August. Kildare County Council has advised that the tendering assessment will be completed by September and they hope to award the contract in October 2019, subject to NTA and funding approval.

“Earlier in the year, the NTA approved 150,000 for a signalised pedestrian facility at the bridge so it is anticipated that there will be no delays. This is positive news for Kildangan as the bridge has been the centre of concern for residents for a number of years when speaking with people living in the area”.

“I will continue to monitor the progress of these works to ensure delays do not occur”, concluded Deputy O’Loughlin