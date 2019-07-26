Naas Roads Policing unit seize car from cheeky driver who used a parking ticket as an Insurance Disc!

Two other cars seized for no insurance, Tax or NCT

The Naas Roads Policing Unit has seized three cars for not having insurance, tax, or valid NCT-and one motorist even used a parking ticket in place of an Insurance disc!

A car was stopped in Kilcock and it was found to lack tax, insurance, and a valid NCT.

Taking to social media, The Naas Roads Policing Unit said the driver was also "using a parking ticket as an Insurance Disc."

Meanwhile, two other cars were seized for no Insurance, Tax, or NCT.

Court proceedings will follow in all three cases.

