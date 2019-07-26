Naas Hospital reporting that seven patients are without beds today

There are currently 7 patients without beds at Naas General Hospital, according to the latest Trolley Watch figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO).

According to the INMO, there are 6 patients receiving treatment on trolleys in the Emergency Department, and 1 patient on a ward elsewhere at the Kildare facility.

Meanwhile, there are 378 patients waiting for beds at hospitals across the country according to today’s INMO Trolley Watch. 267 are waiting in the emergency department, while 111 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

The worst-hit hospitals today are: Cork University Hospital at 42, University Hospital Limerick at 31, and University Hospital Galway at 30.

The INMO Trolley Watch counts the number of patients who have been admitted to acute hospitals, but who are waiting for a free bed.

These patients are often being treated on trolleys in corridors, but they may also be on chairs, in waiting rooms, or simply wherever there’s space.