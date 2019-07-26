Co Kildare Death Notices: Friday, July 26, 2019

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pat) McKane

Eagle Lodge, Russellstown, Kilmeague, Kildare / Ballon, Carlow



Peacefully at Naas Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his loving wife Lily, children John, Margaret, and Paul, son-in-law Liam, daughter-in-law Freda, grandchildren Wayne and his wife Heather, Karina and her partner Andrew, Lisa and Zarah, great-grandchildren, brother Jim, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Pat Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Allenwood from 5 o’clock on Saturday with rosary at 8 o’clock. Removal on Sunday at 1:30 pm to arrive at the Church of the Holy Trinity, Allen for Requiem Mass at 2 o’clock. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the friends of Naas Hospital. Donations box in church.

The death has occurred of John (Sporty) BARRY

Beechwood Avenue, Newbridge, Kildare



BARRY John (Sporty) Beechwood Avenue, Newbridge, Co. Kildare - 25th July 2019 (peacefully) at Naas Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his loving wife Agnes, sons Alan, Dave and Eoin, daughters Laura and Denise, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews and nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Sporty Rest in Peace

Reposing at his home on Saturday and on Sunday from 3pm with prayers on both evenings at 7pm. Removal on Monday morning at 9.30am to arrive at Cill Mhuire, Ballymany, Newbridge for 10am Mass. Funeral afterwards to St. Conleth’s Cemetery, Newbridge.

The death has occurred of Anna Brady (née McNamara)

Rathmore, Kildare / Ballyvaughan, Clare



Brady (nee McNamara), Anna, Rathmore, Naas & late of Athgarrett, Eadestown, Co. Kildare and Gregans, Ballyvaughan, Co. Clare, July 25th 2019, peacefully at Naas Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her loving husband Paddy, brother John and sister Philomena. Loving mother of Mary, Pat, Francis, Gerry, Aileen & Oliver, sister of Molly, Teresa, Rita & Patrick, mother-in-law of Donal, Amanda, Jenny, Miriam, Martin & Niamh; sadly missed by her loving family, 19 grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives & friends.

Rest in Peace

The death has occurred of SANDRA HODGINS (née WEBB)

Renehan, Edenderry, Kildare / Ballinhassig, Cork



Peacefully. Dearly loved wife of Albert, loving mother of Andrew, Jenny and Claire, much loved daughter of Eddie and Ruth, beloved sister of Orla, Gwyn,and Jason, daughter-in-law of Lily and the late Trevor. She will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her family, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and large circle of friends.

Everyone welcome to her home on Friday from 2 o'clock until 9 o'clock (Eircode R45Y653). Funeral Service at her home on Saturday at 1 o'clock (All welcome) followed by burial in the family burial ground, St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare Town (Eircode R51 D288). Donations, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown.

The death has occurred of Josephine O'CONNELL (née Conway Behan)

Osberstown, Naas, Kildare



O’Connell (nee Conway Behan), Josephine, (Osberstown, Naas) – July 24, 2019, (suddenly), at home; Jospehine's zest and joy for life will be sadly missed by her beloved husband Brendan, children Patricia, John, Suzanne and Vanessa, siblings Donnie, Timmy, Chris, Anne, Michael and Kate, grandchildren Skye, Amber and Ruby and her large family and circle of friends.

Reposing at her home on Friday from 5.00pm to 8.00pm. Removal on Saturday to the Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas arriving for 10.00am Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to St. Corban’s Cemetery. Enquiries to Murphy Brothers Funeral Directors, Church Lane, Naas Ph: 045 897397.

“May She Rest In Peace”

The death has occurred of Ann O'DONNELL (née McEvoy)

Ballymun, Dublin / Rahilla, Kildare



Peacefully after a short illness in the loving care of her family and the staff of the Mater Hospital. Beloved wife of Michael, loving mother of David, Michael, Joan and Marie and beloved sister of Helen, Bridie, Betty, Johnny, Tony, Margaret and the late Pauline (Pat), Jack, Mick, Mary and Monica. Sadly missed by her grandchildren, in-laws and partners, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Friday evening, July 26, from 7pm to 8pm at Rom Massey & Sons Funeral Home, the Ballymun Civic Centre, Ballymun Road (next to Garda Station or Eircode D09 C8P5 for sat nav). Funeral Mass on Saturday morning, July 27, at 10am at the Church of The Virgin Mary, Shangan Road, followed by burial in Dardistown Cemetery. House private.

The death has occurred of Katherine (Kathleen) McGIFF (née Nolan)

Leixlip, Kildare / Rathangan, Kildare



McGIFF (nee Nolan) (Leixlip, Co. Kildare) July 24th, 2019 (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff at Ryevale Nursing Home, Leixlip, Katherine (Kathleen), beloved wife of the late Tommie and dear mother of Anthony, Tom and Franko. Sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters-in-law Celine, Mena and Sharon, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at her home on Friday (26th July) afternoon from 2.00 o’c followed by removal to the Church of Our Lady’s Nativity, Leixlip arriving at 5.30 o’c. Funeral on (Saturday) after 11.00 o’c Mass to Confey Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Andrew Sullivan

Tallaght, Dublin / Sallins, Kildare



Sullivan, Andrew (Andy) (Tallaght, Dublin 24 and late of Sallins, Co. Kildare) July 24th, 2019 peacefully at Tallaght Hospital following a brief but brave battle. Beloved husband of Samantha, loving son of Kevin and Trish and dear brother of Philip. Sadly missed by his loving family, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, uncles, aunts, niece, nephew, extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his family residence (Tallaght) on Friday (July 26th) from 4pm until 7pm. Removal on Saturday (July 27th) to St. Mark’s Church, Springfield arriving for 10am Funeral Mass and afterwards to Bohernabreena Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired to the Irish Cancer Society. All enquiries to Fanagans Funeral Directors, Tallaght – 01 451 6701.

Reposing at her home in Rathmore (W91N2FF) on Friday from 4pm to 9pm, with prayers at 7.30pm. Removal on Saturday to arrive at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Eadestown for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Eadestown Cemetery. House private on Saturday morning please.