Mostly dry with sunny spells predicted for Co Kildare today

Most places will be dry today with sunny spells and light westerly breezes on the way for Co Kildare.

Isolated showers likely in the afternoon. Highest temperatures 18 to 21 degrees.



Dry Saturday night apart from an isolated shower in the west. Minimum temperatures 10 to 13 degrees in moderate northwest breezes.

Sunday will see sunny spells for much of the country and just isolated showers. Later in the day a spell of rain is likely to develop over Ulster.

Highest temperatures of 16 to 21 degrees, coolest in the north, in light northwest or variable breezes. Isolated showers overnight, otherwise dry. Minimum temperatures 10 to 14 degrees.