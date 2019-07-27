Fantastic 4-bed family home in Allen on the market for €395K
Offers panoramic views of the countryside
This spacious 4-bedroom detached bungalow in Allen and just a short journey to Kilmeague village is close to all of the local amenities and offers good-sized gardens for an asking price of €395,000.
Sherry FitzGerald Reilly are pleased to offer ‘No.3 Ballintine Park’, a most impressive, beautifully presented, spacious detached dormer bungalow on a generous site enjoying panoramic views of the surrounding countryside.
This wonderful family home offers well-proportioned rooms with a modern efficient layout and many warm, welcoming features which ensure this is an ideal home designed around today s family lifestyle specifications.
Inside the property benefits from 4 good-sized bedrooms and 4 bathrooms (including en-suite), an entrance hall, lounge, spacious kitchen/dining room, utility room, and guest w.c.
Outside the property includes a cobblelock driveway with ample parking for several cars, and to the rear of the bungalow there is a spacious enclosed rear garden with a decked area perfect for those who enjoy the outdoors.
Ballintine Park enjoys an idyllic tranquil setting close to Kilmeague village and a host of local services including a primary school, 8.8km (5 miles) approx. from Naas / M7 motorway, 8.8km (5 miles) approx. Newbridge / White Water Shopping Centre and convenient to the Kildare Village designer outlet thus ensuring all amenities are readily available and Dublin city is within an easy commute.
This is a rare opportunity to acquire a lovely family home in a delightful, convenient setting. Viewing is highly recommended and for more information contact Sherry FitzGerald Reilly Clane on 045 868 412 and check out more images at www.daft.ie
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on