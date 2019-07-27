Fantastic 4-bed family home in Allen on the market for €395K

This spacious 4-bedroom detached bungalow in Allen and just a short journey to Kilmeague village is close to all of the local amenities and offers good-sized gardens for an asking price of €395,000.

Sherry FitzGerald Reilly are pleased to offer ‘No.3 Ballintine Park’, a most impressive, beautifully presented, spacious detached dormer bungalow on a generous site enjoying panoramic views of the surrounding countryside.

This wonderful family home offers well-proportioned rooms with a modern efficient layout and many warm, welcoming features which ensure this is an ideal home designed around today s family lifestyle specifications.

Inside the property benefits from 4 good-sized bedrooms and 4 bathrooms (including en-suite), an entrance hall, lounge, spacious kitchen/dining room, utility room, and guest w.c.

Outside the property includes a cobblelock driveway with ample parking for several cars, and to the rear of the bungalow there is a spacious enclosed rear garden with a decked area perfect for those who enjoy the outdoors.

Ballintine Park enjoys an idyllic tranquil setting close to Kilmeague village and a host of local services including a primary school, 8.8km (5 miles) approx. from Naas / M7 motorway, 8.8km (5 miles) approx. Newbridge / White Water Shopping Centre and convenient to the Kildare Village designer outlet thus ensuring all amenities are readily available and Dublin city is within an easy commute.



This is a rare opportunity to acquire a lovely family home in a delightful, convenient setting. Viewing is highly recommended and for more information contact Sherry FitzGerald Reilly Clane on 045 868 412 and check out more images at www.daft.ie