Co Kildare Death Notices: Monday, July 29, 2019

The death has occurred of John Mc Connell

Newbridge, Kildare / Louisburgh, Mayo / Oughterard, Galway



John Mc Connell (Newbridge, Co. Kildare native of Shraugh, Louisburgh, Co. Mayo) 27th July 2019 (unexpectedly) at Naas General Hospital. Son of the late John. Loving husband to Patricia (née Tuck) and loving Dad to Louise, Hazel, & John. Deeply mourned by his loving wife, daughters, son, mother Margaret (née Joyce), brothers Thomas, Seamus, & Michael, sisters Mary, Margaret, Teresa, Martina & Anna, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended Mc Connell & Tuck Families, colleagues at An Post, and a large circle of friends.

May His Gentle Soul Rest In peace.

John will lie in repose at Sweeney's Funeral Home, Louisburgh on Tuesday (July 30th) from 5.00pm, concluding with prayers at 8.00pm. Funeral arriving at St. Patrick's Church, Louisburgh on Wednesday for Mass of the Resurrection at 11.30am, followed by interment in Kilgeever Cemetery.

Family flowers only please.

The death has occurred of Thomas (Alec) Dunne

Liffey Drive, Newbridge, Kildare



Formerly of Eyre Street. Peacefully at the Hermitage Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Brother of the late Tony and Marie. Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, daughters Sarah and Claire, son Matthew, grandchildren Sam, Leo and Shay, sons in law Liam and Alan, brother Matty, sisters in law, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Alec Rest In Peace

Reposing at his family home from 2 pm on Monday with rosary at 8 o’clock. Removal on Tuesday morning at 10:30 am to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge for requiem Mass at 11 o’clock. Burial afterwards in Saint Conleth’s Cemetery, Newbridge. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to “the Friends of Saint Brigid's Hospice, the Curragh. Donations box in church.

The death has occurred of Patricia (Sally) Cully (née Sheridan)

The Downings, Prosperous, Kildare / Straffan, Kildare



Cully, (née Sheridan), Patricia (Sally), Downings, Prosperous and late of Coarse Moor, Straffan and Naas, Co. Kildare, July 26th 2019, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Larchfield Park Nursing Home, Naas. Beloved wife of the late John, deeply regretted by her loving sons Johnny, Colm and Philip, daughters Caroline, Joan, Helena, Amanda and Suzanne, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister Ann, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Oliver Reilly's Funeral Home, Woods House, Clane on Monday from 4pm-8pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Tuesday at 10:30am to arrive at St. Brigid's Church, Straffan for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Straffan Cemetery.

For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors on (045) 868230.

The death has occurred of Francis Gannon

Kilkea village, Castledermot, Kildare



Deeply regretted by his loving wife Lucy, children, brothers, sisters, son in law, daughters in law, brothers in law, sisters in law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy on Sunday from 6pm with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Monday morning at 10.15 to arrive at The Church of St Laurence O'Toole, Levitstown for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. House private please.

May Francis Rest in Peace

The death has occurred of Con Whiteley

Piercetown, Newbridge, Kildare



Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Eyre Street, Newbridge from 3 o’clock on Sunday, with Rosary at 5pm. Removal on Monday morning at 10.30am, to arrive at St. Conleth’s Parish Church, Newbridge, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Cremation afterwards in Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross.

Family flowers only.

The death has occurred of John Hanley

11 Waterfront French Church Street, Portarlington, Laois / Newbridge, Kildare



Formerly 1616 Páirc Mhuire, Newbridge, County Kildare and late of Irish Prison Service. Peacefully at his residence. Deeply regretted by his wife Mary, family Jonathan, Susan, Sinead, David and Shauna, grandchildren, extended family and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at his residence (eircode R32 D261) on Sunday from 2pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Monday at 12 noon arriving St Conleth's Church Newbridge for Requiem Mass at 1:30pm. Funeral afterwards to St Conleth's Cemetery Newbridge.

Family Flowers Only Please. Donations If Desired To The Irish Cancer Society.