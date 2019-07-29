Temporary road closure in place for the Staplestown Road today

Closed to facilitate re-construction works

The Staplestown Road is closed temporarily for re-construction works

The Staplestown Road in Co Kildare is set to close temporarily to facilitate re-construction works today Monday, 29 July.

In a statement Kildare County Council said: 

"Please note that the L-7053 Staplestown Road will be closed from 08.00 to 18.00 on Monday the 29th July to facilitate road re-construction works. The road will be closed between Staplestown Crossroads and the Staplestown Road junction north of Prosperous." 
 
A traffic management plan and diversion route will be in operation.

Delays are to be expected in the area for the duration of the works.