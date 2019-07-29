Temporary road closure in place for the Staplestown Road today
Closed to facilitate re-construction works
The Staplestown Road is closed temporarily for re-construction works
The Staplestown Road in Co Kildare is set to close temporarily to facilitate re-construction works today Monday, 29 July.
In a statement Kildare County Council said:
"Please note that the L-7053 Staplestown Road will be closed from 08.00 to 18.00 on Monday the 29th July to facilitate road re-construction works. The road will be closed between Staplestown Crossroads and the Staplestown Road junction north of Prosperous."
A traffic management plan and diversion route will be in operation.
Delays are to be expected in the area for the duration of the works.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on