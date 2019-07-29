A dry start to the day for Co Kildare with risk of thundery downpours this afternoon

The weather forecast for Ireland for the coming week is for an unsettled week with periods of rain, showers and some dry and bright spells with temperatures hovering around the 20 degree mark.

Parts of Ireland well get temperatures of up to 21C on Monday, but heavy rain is forecast for many areas with light showers expected later this afternoon for Co Kildare.

Forecasters for Met Eireann said: "This morning will be dry across Leinster with sunny spells. During this afternoon, rain will develop in the south and will gradually spread northwards to all areas through this evening.

It will be heavy and possibly thundery at times in the south. Highest temperatures of 19 or 20 degrees with light variable or northerly breezes. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain, heavy at times for Co Kildare. Lowest temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees."

Meanwhile, the weather forecast for Tuesday is for a showery day, with risk of heavy or possibly thundery downpours in parts of midlands, east and south. Somewhat drier and brighter in the west and northwest, especially later in the day. Highs of 17 to 21 degrees. Winds will be light to moderate northwesterly, but they will be fresh at times along south and southeast coasts.

According to Met Eireann, there is some uncertainty for Wednesday and Thursday at present.