Dual star Slattery nets late to give Confey crucial victory over Clane in Senior Hurling Championship

Confey 1-16

Clane 1-14

Senior Hurling Championship Group B Round 2

A stoppage time goal from David Slattery gave Confey a vital victory over Clane in Group B of the Senior Hurling Championship at Ardclough on Saturday afternoon.

Clane had led going into the final few minutes but the accuracy from frees by Pauric Keegan and Slattery’s opportunistic goal keep Confey’s hopes alive.

Clane’s Championship is all but at an end with the daunting task of League Champions Coill Dubh still to come and it’s their discipline that let them down with twelve Confey points coming from frees.

The sides interchanged points in the early few minutes with a pair of frees from Paddy McKenna getting Clane on the board before Confey replied with a David Slattery point from play and Pauric Keegan landing a free.

Keegan also had a decent chance when he won a ball inside but his shot was well pushed away by Clane goalkeeper Mark Doyle.

Confey then went in front with points from Cathal Jennings, Niall Glennon and Eoin Lynch with a couple of placed ball attempts from McKenna keeping Clane in touch.

Clane did go back in front six minutes before the interval when Bernard Deay scored a brilliant individual goal when he burned a couple of defenders for pace and drilled a shot past Shane Quinn at his near post to give the Conneff Park outfit a 1-4 to 0-5 lead.

Deay and Sean Christiansen added to that tally with points from play but there was no separating the sides come the half time whistle as Keegan converted a couple of more frees for Confey.

Like the first half it was end to end stuff on the resumption and after Robbie Hyland and Keegan quickly exchanged scores the Confey full forward pushed his side further ahead with a brace of frees.

Like Keegan, McKenna was also deadly on the frees for the Clane side and a 40th minute effort reduced the lead to just a point but again Clane were giving away too many frees and Keegan duly knocked over a couple more as Confey led 0-14 to 1-8 at the halfway mark of the half.

It was at this stage that Clane got a bit of momentum going though as they scored four on the trot to go in front with two McKenna frees followed up by scores from play by Cathal Egan and Conor Graham.

Confey had a chance when David Slattery was set up by Paul Divilly but the wing forward could only pull his shot wide and when McKenna put over another free Clane looked like they might get the win.

Confey had other ideas as Keegan again responded with a couple of efforts to level the contest and the team in Green then struck for gold when a long ball upfield broke for Slattery and he made no mistake in pulling on a shot to the net.

Robbie Hyland replied with a point from Clane and although Confey’s Colm Chan was sent off late on they held out for a two point win.

Confey: Shane Quinn; Sean Leamy, Paul Keegan, Paul Feerick, Cathal Jennings 0-1, Niall Glennon 0-1, Kieran Divilly, Anto Hoare, Paul Divilly, Colm Chan, Phillip Quigley, David Slattery 1-1, Fiachra Lynch, Pauric Keegan 0-12 (0-12fs), Eoin Lynch 0-1. Subs: Eamonn McQuillian for K.Divilly 28 mins, Michael Divilly for Lynch 45 mins, Ruairi Lynch for E.Lynch 45 mins.

Clane: Mark Doyle; Sam Donovan, Sean O’Rourke, James Coonan, Conor Graham 0-1, Sean Christiansen 0-1, Christian Smith, Shane Ryan, Cillian Ryan, Paddy McKenna 0-8 ( 0-7fs, 0-1 65), Eimhin Gillman, Brian Giffney, Cathal Egan 0-1, Bernard Deay 1-1, David Gibbons. Subs: Robbie Hyland 0-2 for Gibbons 21 mins, Simon Healy for C.Ryan 55 mins.

Ref; Eamonn Kelly