Appeal for information after tractor and trailer stolen from Newbridge yesterday
Have you seen this tractor and trailer?
The tractor and trailer are believed to have been stolen from Newbridge yesterday morning
This tractor and trailer were stolen from Newbridge in Co Kildare yesterday, Sunday July 28.
The distinctive green John Deere 6820 tractor and blue NC14ton are believed to have been stolen off Muphy's site beside the Lidl building during the early hours of Sunday morning.
Anyone with information is asked to please contact Newbridge Garda Station on 045 431 212.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on