Appeal for information after tractor and trailer stolen from Newbridge yesterday

This tractor and trailer were stolen from Newbridge in Co Kildare yesterday, Sunday July 28.

The distinctive green John Deere 6820 tractor and blue NC14ton are believed to have been stolen off Muphy's site beside the Lidl building during the early hours of Sunday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Newbridge Garda Station on 045 431 212.