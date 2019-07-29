There are currently 16 patients receiving treatment on trolleys at Naas Hospital today, according to the latest figures released by the INMO's Trolley Watch.

It is understood there are 12 patients in the emergency department and 4 patients on wards elswhere at the Kildare facility today.

Meanwhile, there are 464 admitted patients nationwide waiting for beds, according to today’s INMO Trolley Watch. 339 are waiting in the emergency department, while 125 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

The worst-hit hospitals today are: University Hospital Limerick at 57, Cork University Hospital at 52, and University Hospital Galway at 41.

The INMO Trolley Watch counts the number of patients who have been admitted to acute hospitals, but who are waiting for a free bed.

These patients are often being treated on trolleys in corridors, but they may also be on chairs, in waiting rooms, or simply wherever there’s space.