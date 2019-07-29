Irish Rail appeal for information after dog boards train from Kildare to Dublin

Irish Rail have made an appeal to find the owners of a dog who boarded a train from Newbridge to Heuston Station this morningwas spotted at Newbridge train station this morning.

It is understood that the female dog, which appears to be a black and tan terrier breed, is being looked after by staff at Heuston at present and anyone with information on the owners are asked to get in contact.

Last April, Tyson the terrier made national news as the lovable pooch travelled by train from Sallins to Heuston Station.

