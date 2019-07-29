Co Kildare Death Notices: Monday, July 29, 2019

The death has occurred of Sheila Behan (née Cusack)

Red Hills, Kildare Town, Kildare



Peacefully in the excellent care of the staff of Lourdesville Nursing Home surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Seamus and daughter Anne. Sadly missed by her loving sons Paddy and Willie, daughter Sandra, daughters-in-law Trish and Anna, sons-in-law Ian and Ken, grandchildren, sisters, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Sheila rest in peace.

Reposing at her son Willie's residence from 12 midday on Monday. Removal on Tuesday morning at 10:15 am to arrive at St. Brigid's Parish Church, Kildare Town for Requiem Mass at 11 o’clock. Cremation at Newlands Cross Crematorium at 1:30 pm. Family flowers only please.

The death has occurred of Jimmy Byrne

Abbeyfield Ballitore and late of Kilcullen and Fonstown Athy, Kildare / Kilcullen, Kildare



Jimmy Byrne. Abbeyfield, Ballitore and late of Kilcullen and Fonstown, Athy, Co.Kildare. .July 27th 2019 at Naas Hospital. Beloved Husband of the late Claire and brother of the late Eileen. Deeply regretted by his daughter Nicola. Sons; Enda, Austin, John, Michael and James. Brother; Michael, Sisters; Mary, Kathleen and Betty. Son-in-law Michael. Daughters-in-law, Trish, Claire and Siobhan, Sisters-in-law. His cousin Kathleen and Berney and family.

Grandchildren, Nieces, Nephews, relatives and a large cirle of friends Reposing at his Daughter Nichola and Son-in-law Michael O' Neill's residence Mullaghmast(Eircode R14TD82) from 12 o' clock on Tuesday 30th with prayers at 8 o' clock . Removal from there on Wednesday 31st to The Church of the Sacred Heart and St. Brigid, Kilcullen. Arriving for 11o'clock Requiem Mass Funeral thereafter to Fonstown Cemetery.

"May Jimmy Rest In Peace"

The death has occurred of Peter Crowley

14 New Mill Court, Canal Road, Portarlington, Laois / Naas, Kildare



Formerly Punchestown, Naas, County Kildare. Peacefully at the Regional Hospital, Tullamore.

Rest In Peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Anne (Nancy) Gaffney (née Coen)

Cabra, Dublin / Newbridge, Kildare / Borrisokane, Tipperary



GAFFNEY (neé Coen) (Ratoath Estate, Cabra, Dublin 7 and formerly of Newbridge, Co. Kildare and Borrisokane, Co. Tipperary) July 28th 2019. (peacefully), in the loving care of the staff at Ryevale Nursing Home, Leixlip, in her 91st. year. Anne (Nancy), beloved wife of the late Michael (Mick) and dear mother of Eamonn, Betty (Philpott) and Evelyn (Farrell). Sadly missed by her loving son, daughters, sister Peg Monaghan, grandchildren Claire, Jane, Michael, Mark, Noel, Kevin, Robert and John, great-grandchildren Meabh, Hugh, Noah, Ella, Lily, Laoise, Saoirse, Molly and Charlie, sons-in-law Ben and Tony, daughter-in-law Therese, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Cunningham's Funeral Home, Church Avenue, Blanchardstown on Wednesday evening (31st. July) from 6.00 pm to 8.00 pm. Removal to the Church of Our Lady Help of Christians, Navan Road on Thursday morning (1st. August) arriving for Requiem Mass at 10.30 am followed by burial in St. James’ Cemetery, Athboy, Co. Meath arriving at 1.00 pm approx. House Private. Family flowers only please.

The death has occurred of John Mc Connell

Newbridge, Kildare / Louisburgh, Mayo / Oughterard, Galway



John Mc Connell (Newbridge, Co. Kildare native of Shraugh, Louisburgh, Co. Mayo) 27th July 2019 (unexpectedly) at Naas General Hospital. Son of the late John. Loving husband to Patricia (née Tuck) and loving Dad to Louise, Hazel, & John. Deeply mourned by his loving wife, daughters, son, mother Margaret (née Joyce), brothers Thomas, Seamus, & Michael, sisters Mary, Margaret, Teresa, Martina & Anna, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended Mc Connell & Tuck Families, colleagues at An Post, and a large circle of friends.

May His Gentle Soul Rest In peace.

John will lie in repose at Sweeney's Funeral Home, Louisburgh on Tuesday (July 30th) from 5.00pm, concluding with prayers at 8.00pm. Funeral arriving at St. Patrick's Church, Louisburgh on Wednesday for Mass of the Resurrection at 11.30am, followed by interment in Kilgeever Cemetery.

Family flowers only please.

The death has occurred of John (Jack) O'DONOVAN

Newbridge, Kildare



O’DONOVAN John (Jack) Newbridge, Co. Kildare – 28th July 2019 (peacefully) at Naas Hospital. Formerly of C.I.E. Predeceased by his wife Margaret (Peg). Sadly missed by his loving family, sons Brendan, John, Declan, Kevin and Dermot, daughters Barbara, Margaret and Mary Rose, brothers Michael and Denis, sisters-in-law Bridie and Una, daughters-in-law Imy and Maura, grandchildren Claire, Neasa, Aoife, Doireann and Seán, nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Jack Rest in Peace

Reposing at Anderson & Leahy’s Funeral Home on Wednesday from 4 o’clock with Removal at 6.15 o’clock to arrive at Cill Mhuire, Ballymany for 7 o’clock. Funeral Mass on Thursday morning at 10 o’clock with funeral afterwards to St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.

House Private.

The death has occurred of Thomas (Alec) Dunne

Liffey Drive, Newbridge, Kildare



Formerly of Eyre Street. Peacefully at the Hermitage Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Brother of the late Tony and Marie. Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, daughters Sarah and Claire, son Matthew, grandchildren Sam, Leo and Shay, sons in law Liam and Alan, brother Matty, sisters in law, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Alec Rest In Peace

Reposing at his family home from 2 pm on Monday with rosary at 8 o’clock. Removal on Tuesday morning at 10:30 am to arrive at St. Conleth's Parish Church, Newbridge for requiem Mass at 11 o’clock. Burial afterwards in Saint Conleth’s Cemetery, Newbridge. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to “the Friends of Saint Brigid's Hospice, the Curragh. Donations box in church.