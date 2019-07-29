Cloudy conditions and showers on the way for Co Kildare tonight

It will be mostly cloudy tonight with some outbreaks of showery rain on the way for Co Kildare.

Lows of 12 to 13 degrees in light to moderate mainly northerly breezes.

Tuesday will be a rather cloudy day with showers or longer spells of rain. The rain maybe heavy at times in the east. Highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees in moderate north-westerly winds.

On Tuesday night rain will largely die out but will be slow to clear eastern parts of Ulster and Leinster. Isolated showers in the west.

Lows of 9 to 13 degrees, coolest in the southwest under clear skies. Winds generally light westerly but a fresher northwesterly wind will prevail over the east coast.