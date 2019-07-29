Stunning 4-bed home in Rathangan with detached garage and opportunity to purchase 10 acres for €465K

This modern 4-bedroom detached home in Rathangan would ideally suit a family as it boasts bright accommodation with a detached garage and large gardens for an asking price of €465,000.

Clement Herron Real Estate are delighted to bring to the market this beautiful one off dormer bungalow located in Lullymore. This property is set on 3/4 of an acre with the possible option to purchase a further 10 acres, with plenty of opportunity for expansion.

This property has been maintained to an incredibly high standard, and it offers generous accommodation. Inside the property comprises of 4 good-sized bedrooms and 4 bathrooms (including 2 en suite), an entrance hall, living room, kitchen and dining area,a utility room and guest w.c., as well as gallery landing upstairs.

Outside the property is approached via security gates onto a spacious driveway with ample parking for several cars, with large gardens featuring a manicured lawn and shrubs, and there is also a detached garage to the rear of the property.

Lullymore is 10km from Rathangan and only 3km from Allenwood Village. It is located close the bus stop for the 120 Bus Eireann route Dublin / Edenderry which stops hourly. Bus commute time is 70 mins to/from Busarus, Dublin City Centre.

Clane, Sallins & Newbridge are a 20 minute drive and Naas a 25 minute drive.

The proposed Grand Canal Greenway will be 2km and the property is also located adjacent to Bog of Allen Nature Reserve.

Early viewing is highly recommended and for more information contact Clement Herron Real Estate on 085 800 9000 and for more information visit www.daft.ie