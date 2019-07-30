Outbreaks of heavy rain on the way for Co Kildare today

This morning will be cloudy across Co Kildare with outbreaks of showery rain, which will be heavy at times.

In the late afternoon and evening, some heavy bursts of rain will continue in the east. However, rain will become light and patchy further west. Highest temperatures of 17 to 19 degrees with light to moderate northwest breezes.

Tonight, showery rain will mostly die out but will continue along the east coast for a time, especially in north Leinster Lowest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees.

After a mostly cloudy start, Wednesday will brighten up with sunny spells developing in most areas. It will be dry apart from one or two isolated light showers. Highest temperatures of 19 to 21 degrees with light westerly breezes.

Wednesday night will be mainly dry with clear spells and perhaps one or two isolated showers. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees.