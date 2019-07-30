Hazelhatch Flood Alleviation Study gets go-ahead says Kildare TD

Local Fianna Fail TD, Frank O’Rourke, has welcomed the announcement that Kildare Co Co will be appointing the consultant in two weeks to carry out a flood risk analysis and study of the Hazelhatch area.

He said: "This is positive news and it’s a project that I have been working on and pursuing for sometime. The Consultants once appointed by Kildare Co Co will be carrying out a detailed study of the Hazelhatch area to identify any other potential areas that may be at risk of flooding and the reasons for any flooding risk identified.

The consultant will have to achieve certain targets and goals during the timeline allocated for this study.”

Deputy O'Rourke continued: “Flood alleviation works have been carried out at the culverts adjacent to Primrose Gate as a result of funding I got approved from the OPW. This will be welcome news to all concerned I am delighted that we now have minimised the risk of flooding for residents in this estate, the local sports clubs and the school.”

“However, we must ensure that we identify any other areas that have the potential to flood. The purpose of the latest flooding study is to ensure that we address any further flooding risks, adjacent to Celbridge GAA, the Tennis Club, St. Patricks NS and residents living in Primrose Gate and adjacent to Hazelhatch.”

“I welcome this study and I understand that it will be completed by January 2020. If further flood alleviation works are needed, I will fight for the necessary resources to ensure that we address these risks,"concluded Deputy O’Rourke.