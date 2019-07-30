18 patients receiving treatment on trolleys at Naas Hospital today

There are currently 18 patients receiving treatment on trolleys at Naas General Hospital today, according to the latest figures released by the INMO.

It is understood there are 14 patients in the emergency department and 4 on wards elsewhere at the Kildare facility today to give a combined figure of 18 patients without beds, which is an increase from 16 patients on trolleys yesterday.

Meanwhile, 481 admitted patients nationwide are waiting for beds today, according to today’s INMO Trolley Watch. 337 are waiting in the emergency department, while 144 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

The worst-hit hospitals today are: Cork University Hospital at 60, University Hospital Limerick at 58, and University Hospital Galway at 28.

The INMO Trolley Watch counts the number of patients who have been admitted to acute hospitals, but who are waiting for a free bed.

These patients are often being treated on trolleys in corridors, but they may also be on chairs, in waiting rooms, or simply wherever there’s space