Water outage for parts of Kilcullen and Maynooth today

Hundreds of homes and premises in Kilcullen and Maynooth are experiencing disruptions to their water supply due to burst water mains this afternoon.

According to Kildare County Council, a contractor working in the Kilgowan area has burst the mains supply line. Areas affected by outage include Old Kilcullen, Halverstown, Kilgowan, Usk Little & Ballymount.

Repair crews are on site to complete necessary works.

Meanwhile, contractors have damaged the watermain at Newtown Hall in Maynooth. Supply will be disrupted until 2pm approx. in order for repairs to be carried out.