Irish Rail carrying out 'major' tracks works in Sallins commencing tonight

Irish Rail is scheduled to begin major track renewal works in Sallins tonight with the works to last almost four weeks until August 24.

It is understood that the works will take place in Sherlockstown between the OBC33 and OBC35 bridges, with the works continuing until August 24. The works will resume between September 4 and October 12, 2019.

According to Irish Rail, "night time works generally take place between midnight and 6am, except on Sundays when work can continue until 8am."

Night-time works can involve; points and crossing maintenance, plain line track maintenance, vegetation control, bridge maintenance and renewals, and ballasting works.

On some occasions, emergency works have to be carried out at short notice and it is not possible to advise home owners in advance.

Kildare homeowners can keep up to date with the latest overnight track works by visiting www.irishrail.ie