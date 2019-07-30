Annual 'Hurling for Cancer Research' event taking place in St Conleth’s Park Newbridge on August 13

The eight annual Hurling for Cancer Research event will take place on Tuesday, 13 August with throw-in at 6pm in St Conleth’s Park Newbridge, with stars from the world of racing and hurling to take part in matches.

The event, which has been organised for the eighth year in a row by horseracing legend Jim Bolger and champion jockey Davy Russell, will see a host of Irish hurling and horse racing stars come together for what promises to be, yet another, fantastic evening for everyone involved.

The participants, a mix of GAA and horse racing stars includes: Kilkenny hurler, T.J. Reid, who will be the ambassador this year; All Ireland minor winner James Dowling; Wexford all Ireland winning manager Liam Griffin; Kilkenny Manager Brian Cody; Derby winning Jockey Kevin Manning, Horse Racing legend Rich Ricci, Sports Broadcasters and GAA legends including Colm O’Rourke and Peter Canavan, all-star camogie player Ashling Thompson, top jockey Katie Walsh, Niall Quinn, hurling stars; Lee Chin, J.J. Delaney and Henry Shefflin, with Cyril Farrell as Referee for the day, Willie Mullins as Umpire, and many, many more!

This year’s event follows the amazing success of Hurling for Cancer Research 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018 which to date has raised over €850,000 for the Irish Cancer Society’s cancer Research programme.

The Irish Cancer Society is leading the fight against cancer in every way, funding 85 cancer researchers who are working across innovative research projects to find better ways of diagnosing and treating cancer.

Tickets cost €10.00 and for more information visit www.cancer.ie