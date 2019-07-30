Kildare communities urged to get involved in Palliative Care Week this September

Kildare communities are being encouraged to get involved in the sixth annual Palliative Care Week taking place from September 8 to 14, 2019.

The week aims to raise awareness of the difference palliative care can make to people with a life-limiting illness or condition, to carers and to families throughout the island of Ireland.

Palliative Care Week is coordinated by All Ireland Institute of Hospice and Palliative Care (AIIHPC). This year’s theme is ‘Palliative Care: Surrounding You With Support’, focusing on how people with palliative care needs are being supported in the community.

This can involve support from primary care (such as GPs, public health nurses, district nurses), from hospices, hospitals, nursing homes, and wider community supports beyond formal health and social care services. Support can be provided for weeks, months and years.

AIIHPC is encouraging individuals and communities to get involved in Palliative Care Week 2019.

“Palliative care ensures that a person with a serious and progressive illness, regardless of age or condition, can have the best possible quality of life,” said Karen Charnley, AIIHPC Director. “Palliative care puts the person at the centre of care with a range of supports around them, whether that is their family or friends, including carers, or health professionals such as GPs, nurses or wider community supports.

“This year, we’re calling on the people of Kildare to help us to raise awareness of the importance of palliative care. If you are interested in learning more about palliative care and the campaign, or are involved in a community organisation interested in health and well-being, we would love to hear from you.

“Individuals and groups can get involved through holding a small event, or by distributing promotional leaflets which AIIHPC would be happy to supply, or by posting their own palliative care experience story on social media during Palliative Care Week using the #pallcareweek hashtag.

“AIIHPC works with our partners in hospices, other health care organisations, universities and charities, along with voluntary and community organisations to promote Palliative Care Week. We want as many people as possible to have a greater understanding of palliative care and we would love to have more groups and individuals from Kildare getting involved in supporting this year’s campaign.”

For more information on Palliative Care Week visit www.aiihpc.org