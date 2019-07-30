Co Kildare Death Notices: Tuesday, July 30, 2019

The death has occurred of Maj. Gen. F. K. (Kevin) Murphy (Retired)

Salthill, Galway / Newbridge, Kildare



Unexpectedly and peacefully; beloved husband of the late Thérèse and much loved and cherished father of Conal (Tuam), Kevin Jnr. (Greystones) and the late Aonghus.

He will be very sadly missed by his sons, daughters-in-law Ann and Mary, his grandchildren Niall, Ailbhe and Eoghan, nieces, nephews, good neighbours, friends and army colleagues. Requiescat in pace.

Reposing at St. Patrick’s Garrison Church, Renmore Barracks on Wednesday, 31st July from 6.00pm to 7.30pm.

Requiem Mass in the Church of Christ the King, Salthill on Thursday 1st August at 12 noon. Funeral after Mass to the new cemetery, Bohermore.

‘Ní bheidh a leithéid ann arís’

The death has occurred of John (Johnny) McEvoy

Clogherinkoe, Kildare / Enfield, Meath



John (Johnny) McEvoy, Killrathmurray, Clonard, Enfield, Co. Meath, July 30th 2019, peacefully at the Midlands Regional Hospital, Tullamore. Peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, sons Michael and John, daughters Marie, Christine, Teresa, Ann, Patricia, Janet and Julie, brother Paddy, sisters Tess, Josie, Patty and Kitty, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May Johnny Rest in Peace

Johnny will be reposing at his family home on Wednesday from 2pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Thursaday morning to St. Brigid's Church, Clogherinkoe (W91 HK33) for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial afterwards in Broadford Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

The death has occurred of Mary Reid

Athy, Kildare / Clondalkin, Dublin



Mary Reid passed away peacefully at Naas Hospital in the presence of her sons Paul and Gerry. She will sadly missed by her sons Paul and Gerry, her sisters Chris, Pauline and Annette, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Mary will repose at her home in Clondalkin on Wednesday 31st July from 4 pm until 8pm. Removal on Thursday 1st August to the Church of St Peter the Apostle, Clondalkin for 10am Requiem Mass. Followed by burial in Palmerstown Cemetery

The death has occurred of Jimmy Byrne

Abbeyfield Ballitore and late of Kilcullen and Fonstown Athy, Kildare / Kilcullen, Kildare



Jimmy Byrne. Abbeyfield, Ballitore and late of Kilcullen and Fonstown, Athy, Co.Kildare. July 27th 2019 at Naas Hospital. Beloved Husband of the late Claire and Brother of the late Eileen. Deeply regretted by his Daughter Nicola, Sons, Enda, Austin, John, Michael and James, Brother Michael, Sisters Mary, Kathleen, Betty and Kathleen Roche, Son-in-law Michael, Daughters-in-law, Trish, Claire and Siobhan, Sisters-in-law, Berney and family, Grandchildren, Nieces, Nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at his Daughter Nichola and Son-in-law Michael O' Neill's residence Mullaghmast(Eircode R14TD82) from 12 o' clock on Tuesday 30th with prayers at 8 o' clock . Removal from there on Wednesday 31st to The Church of the Sacred Heart and St. Brigid, Kilcullen. Arriving for 11o'clock Requiem Mass Funeral thereafter to Fonstown Cemetery.

"May Jimmy Rest In Peace"

The death has occurred of Peter Crowley

14 New Mill Court, Canal Road, Portarlington, Laois / Naas, Kildare



Formerly Punchestown, Naas, County Kildare. Peacefully at the Regional Hospital, Tullamore. Deeply regretted by his loving partner Catherine, extended family and friends.

Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Maher's Chapel of Rest, Portarlington on Tuesday from 5pm with Removal at 6:20pm arriving St John's Church, Killenard at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of Anne (Nancy) Gaffney (née Coen)

Cabra, Dublin / Newbridge, Kildare / Borrisokane, Tipperary / Athboy, Meath



GAFFNEY (neé Coen) (Ratoath Estate, Cabra, Dublin 7 and formerly of Newbridge, Co. Kildare and Borrisokane, Co. Tipperary) July 28th 2019. (peacefully), in the loving care of the staff at Ryevale Nursing Home, Leixlip, in her 91st. year. Anne (Nancy), beloved wife of the late Michael (Mick) and dear mother of Eamonn, Betty (Philpott) and Evelyn (Farrell). Sadly missed by her loving son, daughters, sister Peg Monaghan, grandchildren Claire, Jane, Michael, Mark, Noel, Kevin, Robert and John, great-grandchildren Meabh, Hugh, Noah, Ella, Lily, Laoise, Saoirse, Molly and Charlie, sons-in-law Ben and Tony, daughter-in-law Therese, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Cunningham's Funeral Home, Church Avenue, Blanchardstown on Wednesday evening (31st. July) from 6.00 pm to 8.00 pm. Removal to the Church of Our Lady Help of Christians, Navan Road on Thursday morning (1st. August) arriving for Requiem Mass at 10.30 am followed by burial in St. James’ Cemetery, Athboy, Co. Meath arriving at 1.00 pm approx. House Private. Family flowers only please.

The death has occurred of John Mc Connell

Newbridge, Kildare / Louisburgh, Mayo / Oughterard, Galway



John Mc Connell (Newbridge, Co. Kildare native of Shraugh, Louisburgh, Co. Mayo) 27th July 2019 (unexpectedly) at Naas General Hospital. Son of the late John. Loving husband to Patricia (née Tuck) and loving Dad to Louise, Hazel, & John. Deeply mourned by his loving wife, daughters, son, mother Margaret (née Joyce), brothers Thomas, Seamus, & Michael, sisters Mary, Margaret, Teresa, Martina & Anna, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended Mc Connell & Tuck Families, colleagues at An Post, and a large circle of friends.

May His Gentle Soul Rest In peace.

John will lie in repose at Sweeney's Funeral Home, Louisburgh on Tuesday (July 30th) from 5.00pm, concluding with prayers at 8.00pm. Funeral arriving at St. Patrick's Church, Louisburgh on Wednesday for Mass of the Resurrection at 11.30am, followed by interment in Kilgeever Cemetery.

Family flowers only please.