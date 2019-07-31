Garda appeal following 'very serious' hijacking incident in Maynooth

Gardaí in Maynooth are appealing for information on a 'very serious' van hijacking incident which took place in the town last Wednesday, with motorists also urged to ensure their doors are locked as they drive.

A motorist was driving a grey Ford Transit van on the Straffan road at 6.45am last Wednesday, 24 July. He stopped at traffic lights and he was approached by a male who began banging on the passenger window of the vehicle.

The male got into the vehicle and threatened the motorist. The motorist drove for a short time and then fled the vehicle, which was then driven off by the suspect.

The vehicle with a registration of 172 KE 1814 has not been located according to Gardaí.

Anyone with information or with dashcam footage from the area is asked to contact Maynooth Garda Station on 01 629 2380.