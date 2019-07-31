Trainee teacher Orlagh (22) is bookie's favourite to win Rose of Tralee contest

22-year old Orlagh McClinton from Glenavy, Co Antrim, is the 10/1 joint favourite with BoyleSports to be crowned this year’s Rose of Tralee having seen her odds slashed in from 40/1.

Kildare Rose Emer Fogarty is in the Top 10 with a price of 16/1.

A hive of activity was evident in the betting market on Tuesday morning forcing the cut on the Antrim Rose into a quarter of her original odds.

Recently Orlagh completed a degree in Liberal Arts with Religious Studies and aims to complete a PGCE to become a primary school teacher. Orlagh has a passion for photography, loves to travel and enjoys GAA.

It has been nine years since the Rose of Tralee went to a London Rose and this year BoyleSports make Laura Kennedy the 10/1 joint favourite to become the 2019 Rose.

From Glenville, in East Cork, Laura Kennedy studied Business Information Systems at University College Cork and fulfilled her dream of working on London by moving there where she works at a global investment bank and loves musical theatre.

Laura is a public speaker and volunteer ambassador for Make A Wish UK and has worked with disadvantaged children in India. She ticks a lot of boxes and seems a deserving joint favourite after the initial flurry of bets.

It has been a long time since the Rose of Tralee stayed in its native Kerry with Margaret O’Keeffe the last local winner back in 1964 and this year the Kingdom representative is Sally-Ann Leahy from Causeway in North Kerry. Sally-Ann is a Home Economics teacher, loves to travel and is a volunteer with Chernobyl Children’s Fund. The Badminton player is the third 10/1 joint favourite.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “There are so many wonderful and talented women taking part in the Rose of Tralee this year with three Roses taking an early lead in the market as the 10/1 joint favourites. The Kerry, London and Antrim Roses can’t be separated for now but it’s Orlagh McClinton from Antrim who shocked us when punters backed her on Tuesday morning at 40/1 into 10/1 and it looks a highly competitive race this year”.

Rose of Tralee 2019 ~ Outright Betting

10 London Rose - Laura Kennedy

10 Kerry Rose - Sally-Ann Leahy

10 Antrim Rose - Orlagh McClinton

11 Limerick Rose - Sinead Flanagan

12 Cork Rose - Stephanie McCarthy

12 Galway Rose - Orla McDaid

12 Kilkenny Rose - Clodagh Cassin

14 San Francisco Rose - Brooklynn Quinn

16 Kildare Rose - Emer Fogarty

16 Chicago Rose - Shana Pembroke

16 Mayo Rose - Nicole Loughlin

16 Melbourne Rose - Jordan Balfry

16 Longford Rose - Marie Brady

20 Germany Rose - Beatrice Beiderwieden

20 Washington Rose - Molly Eastman

20 Sydney Rose - Rebecca Mazza

20 Dublin Rose - Laura Vines

22 Wexford Rose - Emma Byrne

22 Boston & New England Rose - Tanya Stanley

22 Clare Rose - Victoria O'Connell

25 Western Canada Rose - Sarah O'Shea

25 Meath Rose - Meghan Byrne

28 New Zealand Rose - Sinead Rose Stayton

28 Ohio Rose - Danielle Goebel

28 Ottawa Rose - Kathleen Zuk

28 New York Rose - Elena Evangelou

28 Arizona Rose - Kayla Gray

28 South Australia Rose - Simone Hendrick Buchanan

33 South Carolina Rose - Cat McWhirter

33 Donegal Rose - Chloe Kennedy

50 Laois Rose - Sarah Bergin

50 Abu Dhabi Rose - Karen Cashman