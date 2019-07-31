Trainee teacher Orlagh (22) is bookie's favourite to win Rose of Tralee contest
Orlagh McClinton
22-year old Orlagh McClinton from Glenavy, Co Antrim, is the 10/1 joint favourite with BoyleSports to be crowned this year’s Rose of Tralee having seen her odds slashed in from 40/1.
Kildare Rose Emer Fogarty is in the Top 10 with a price of 16/1.
A hive of activity was evident in the betting market on Tuesday morning forcing the cut on the Antrim Rose into a quarter of her original odds.
Recently Orlagh completed a degree in Liberal Arts with Religious Studies and aims to complete a PGCE to become a primary school teacher. Orlagh has a passion for photography, loves to travel and enjoys GAA.
It has been nine years since the Rose of Tralee went to a London Rose and this year BoyleSports make Laura Kennedy the 10/1 joint favourite to become the 2019 Rose.
From Glenville, in East Cork, Laura Kennedy studied Business Information Systems at University College Cork and fulfilled her dream of working on London by moving there where she works at a global investment bank and loves musical theatre.
Laura is a public speaker and volunteer ambassador for Make A Wish UK and has worked with disadvantaged children in India. She ticks a lot of boxes and seems a deserving joint favourite after the initial flurry of bets.
It has been a long time since the Rose of Tralee stayed in its native Kerry with Margaret O’Keeffe the last local winner back in 1964 and this year the Kingdom representative is Sally-Ann Leahy from Causeway in North Kerry. Sally-Ann is a Home Economics teacher, loves to travel and is a volunteer with Chernobyl Children’s Fund. The Badminton player is the third 10/1 joint favourite.
Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “There are so many wonderful and talented women taking part in the Rose of Tralee this year with three Roses taking an early lead in the market as the 10/1 joint favourites. The Kerry, London and Antrim Roses can’t be separated for now but it’s Orlagh McClinton from Antrim who shocked us when punters backed her on Tuesday morning at 40/1 into 10/1 and it looks a highly competitive race this year”.
Rose of Tralee 2019 ~ Outright Betting
10 London Rose - Laura Kennedy
10 Kerry Rose - Sally-Ann Leahy
10 Antrim Rose - Orlagh McClinton
11 Limerick Rose - Sinead Flanagan
12 Cork Rose - Stephanie McCarthy
12 Galway Rose - Orla McDaid
12 Kilkenny Rose - Clodagh Cassin
14 San Francisco Rose - Brooklynn Quinn
16 Kildare Rose - Emer Fogarty
16 Chicago Rose - Shana Pembroke
16 Mayo Rose - Nicole Loughlin
16 Melbourne Rose - Jordan Balfry
16 Longford Rose - Marie Brady
20 Germany Rose - Beatrice Beiderwieden
20 Washington Rose - Molly Eastman
20 Sydney Rose - Rebecca Mazza
20 Dublin Rose - Laura Vines
22 Wexford Rose - Emma Byrne
22 Boston & New England Rose - Tanya Stanley
22 Clare Rose - Victoria O'Connell
25 Western Canada Rose - Sarah O'Shea
25 Meath Rose - Meghan Byrne
28 New Zealand Rose - Sinead Rose Stayton
28 Ohio Rose - Danielle Goebel
28 Ottawa Rose - Kathleen Zuk
28 New York Rose - Elena Evangelou
28 Arizona Rose - Kayla Gray
28 South Australia Rose - Simone Hendrick Buchanan
33 South Carolina Rose - Cat McWhirter
33 Donegal Rose - Chloe Kennedy
50 Laois Rose - Sarah Bergin
50 Abu Dhabi Rose - Karen Cashman
