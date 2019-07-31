Businesses in Athy industrial estate may be without water supply until 10pm tonight
Major burst causing the water outage
File photo
Businesses in the Woodstock Industrial Estate in Athy are currently without water supply due to a major burst.
It is understood that repair crews are on site in response to a major burst at the industrial estate.
In a statement Kildare County said they have isolated the outage to just the Industrial Estate but it is estimated that 'extensive repairs are required and supply may not resume unitl approx 10pm tonight.'
