Gardaí in Dublin appeal for public's help to locate missing teenager

Gardaí at Mountjoy are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Nadine Walsh, 15 years, missing from the Dublin 1 area since Monday, 29 July 2019.

Nadine is described as being approximately 5'5 inches in height of a medium build, with long brown hair.

She was last seen wearing ripped blue jeans, a grey top, a white fur jacket and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mountjoy Garda Station on 016668600 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.