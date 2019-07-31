Gardaí in Dublin appeal for public's help to locate missing teenager
Missing since earlier this week
Teenager Nadine Walsh (pictured) is missing from the Dublin 1 area since Monday, 29 July
Gardaí at Mountjoy are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Nadine Walsh, 15 years, missing from the Dublin 1 area since Monday, 29 July 2019.
Nadine is described as being approximately 5'5 inches in height of a medium build, with long brown hair.
She was last seen wearing ripped blue jeans, a grey top, a white fur jacket and black shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Mountjoy Garda Station on 016668600 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.
