Spate of burglaries reported in Kilcullen area in recent days

Gardai in Kilcullen have said that three burglaries have been reported in the town in recent days.

On Thursday, 25 July, an apartment located on Main Street in Kilcullen was broken into at 6.30pm in the evening. It is believed that the culprit may have gained entry to the apartment through a window.

On Saturday, July 27, a house in the Calverstown area was broken into between the hours of 8.30am and 1.30pm.

Also on the same day, a house in the Gilltown area of Kilcullen was broken into between 7:40pm and 7:50pm.

Anyone with information in relation to these three incidents are urged to contact Kilcullen Gardai on 045 481 212 or any garda station.