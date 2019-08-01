Second annual John Wall Memorial Run taking place in Castlemitchell GFC this weekend

The second annual John Wall Memorial "Rural Run" will take place from Castlemitchell GFC this Saturday, August 3 at 12 noon.

The late John Wall was a son of former Labour TD Jack and brother to local Cllr Mark Wall.

The former member of Castlemitchell GAA Club passed away in October 2017 following a short illness, and John’s family and friends have organised the Memorial Run in his memory.

Speaking to KildareNow, Cllr Mark Wall said: “This year the proceeds of the run will go toward the Irish Cancer Society. Last year we had a great turn-out and we raised €14,500. We’ll be happy to raise whatever we can and we’re hoping for a good turn-out again this weekend as we honour John’s memory.”

Last year over 700 people took part in the Memorial Run and raised a total of €14,500 for St Brigid’s Hospice and home care services, where John received treatment.

This year the admission for the Memorial Run for Adults is €10 while Children are €5.

All profits from the run will go to Irish Cancer Society, and registration takes place on the morning of the run.