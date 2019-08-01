Second annual John Wall Memorial Run taking place in Castlemitchell GFC this weekend
Proceeds to go to the Irish Cancer Society
The late John Wall
The second annual John Wall Memorial "Rural Run" will take place from Castlemitchell GFC this Saturday, August 3 at 12 noon.
The late John Wall was a son of former Labour TD Jack and brother to local Cllr Mark Wall.
The former member of Castlemitchell GAA Club passed away in October 2017 following a short illness, and John’s family and friends have organised the Memorial Run in his memory.
Speaking to KildareNow, Cllr Mark Wall said: “This year the proceeds of the run will go toward the Irish Cancer Society. Last year we had a great turn-out and we raised €14,500. We’ll be happy to raise whatever we can and we’re hoping for a good turn-out again this weekend as we honour John’s memory.”
Last year over 700 people took part in the Memorial Run and raised a total of €14,500 for St Brigid’s Hospice and home care services, where John received treatment.
This year the admission for the Memorial Run for Adults is €10 while Children are €5.
All profits from the run will go to Irish Cancer Society, and registration takes place on the morning of the run.
