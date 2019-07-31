Cloudy night ahead with risk of misty patches developing for Co Kildare

It's set to be a mostly dry night with a variable cloud and clear spells expected for Co Kildare, with a few mist or fog matches developing towards dawn.

Lowest temperatures will range from 9 to 11 degrees, in a light variable or north-west breeze.

Tomorrow, Thursday, will be mainly dry with good sunny spells and just isolated showers. Top temperatures will range 19 to 23 degrees. Winds will be mainly light and variable, but a sea breeze will develop in some coastal areas in the afternoon.

Dry on Thursday night with a mix of cloud and clear spells. Mist and fog patches will form towards dawn in the light easterly or variable breezes. Lows of 10 to 13 degrees.