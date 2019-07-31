Co Kildare Death Notices: Wednesday, July 31, 2019

The death has occurred of David (Dave) Hayden

Leixlip, Kildare / Crumlin, Dublin



HAYDEN, David (Dave) (Leixlip, Co. Kildare and formerly of Kildare Rd., Crumlin, Dublin 12) July 31st, 2019 (peacefully) at home surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Bernie and dear father of Dave, predeceased by his father Michael (Joe); David will be sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughter-in-law Rose, mother Una, sisters Sandra and Hazel, aunt and godmother Angela, niece Kayla, step-daughters Fiona and Orladh, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace

Reposing at home on Friday evening (August 2nd) between 5 o’c and 7 o’c. A service to celebrate David’s life will take place on Saturday afternoon (August 3rd) in Lucan Pitch and Putt Club, Newcastle Road, Lucan, Co. Dublin (Eircode K78 ET27) at 12:15 o’c followed by burial in Confey Cemetery, Leixlip. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society.

“There is a light that never goes out”

The death has occurred of Derek Murray

Celbridge, Kildare



MURRAY (The Grove, Celbridge, Co. Kildare) July 31st, 2019 (peacefully), at home surrounded by his family. Derek, beloved husband of Louise and dear father of Amanda, Conor, Gareth and Cian. Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughter, grandchildren Haydee, Ira, Nico, Wren and Scott, son-in-law Cathal, relatives and friends.

Rest in peace

Reposing at his residence on Thursday (1st August). Removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Celbridge on Friday morning (2nd August) arriving for Requiem Mass at 10.00 am followed by Cremation in Mt. Jerome Crematorium (Victorian Chapel). Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.

The death has occurred of George Dempsey

Celbridge, Kildare



DEMPSEY, George (Celbridge, Co. Kildare and ex. CPI, Lucan) July 30th., 2019 (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff at Parke House Nursing Home, Kilcock. Beloved husband of the late Maude and dear father of Francis (Frank); George will be sadly missed by his loving son, sister Judy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace

Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Ardclough Rd., Celbridge on Friday evening (August 2nd) between 5 o’c and 7 o’c. Removal on Saturday morning (August 3rd) to St. Patrick’s Church, Celbridge arriving for Requiem Mass at 11 o’c followed by burial in Donacomper Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Joan Keogh (née Walsh)

Maynooth, Kildare



KEOGH (née Walsh), Joan, Maynooth, Co. Kildare, July 28th 2019, peacefully at home, devoted wife of Raymond and loving mother of Jonathan, Sarah, Rachel, Simon and Dominic.

Rest in Peace

Removal on Wednesday evening to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Maynooth at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 10am. There will be parking provided in the school opposite St. Mary's Church, Maynooth.

The death has occurred of John (Johnny) McEvoy

Clogherinkoe, Kildare / Enfield, Meath



John (Johnny) McEvoy, Killrathmurray, Clonard, Enfield, Co. Meath, July 30th 2019, peacefully at the Midlands Regional Hospital, Tullamore. Peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, sons Michael and John, daughters Marie, Christine, Teresa, Ann, Patricia, Janet and Julie, brother Paddy, sisters Tess, Josie, Patty and Kitty, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May Johnny Rest in Peace

Johnny will be reposing at his family home on Wednesday from 2pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Thursaday morning to St. Brigid's Church, Clogherinkoe (W91 HK33) for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial afterwards in Broadford Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

The death has occurred of Mary Reid

Athy, Kildare / Clondalkin, Dublin



Mary Reid passed away peacefully at Naas Hospital in the presence of her sons Paul and Gerry. She will sadly missed by her sons Paul and Gerry, her sisters Chris, Pauline and Annette, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Mary will repose at her home in Clondalkin on Wednesday 31st July from 4 pm until 8pm. Removal on Thursday 1st August to the Church of St Peter the Apostle, Clondalkin for 10am Requiem Mass. Followed by burial in Palmerstown Cemetery.