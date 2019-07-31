Car Boot Sale in Kildare Town this Sunday

KildareNow reporter

A Car Boot Sale is taking place in Kildare Town on Sunday. 

The event from 7am to 3pm is in aid of the Carmelite Church, White Abbey.

The location is the Friary Football Field.

Admission for cars is €10. 