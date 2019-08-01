Co Kildare Death Notices: Thursday, 1 August, 2019

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pat) Burke

Barrogstown, Maynooth, Kildare



Burke, Patrick (Pat), Barrogstown, Maynooth, Co. Kildare, July 31st 2019, peacefully at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown, deeply regretted by his loving wife Kathleen (Kitty), sons Chris & Jim, daughter Maureen, son in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at his residence on Thursday from 4pm, with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Friday at 3pm to arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Celbridge for 3.30pm funeral Mass, followed by burial in Donacomper Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown.

The death has occurred of Peter Doyle

Leixlip, Kildare / Donard, Wicklow



Peter Doyle, Leixlip, Co. Kildare and formerly of Knockaderry, Donard, Co. Wicklow, July 31st 2019. Predeceased by his dearly loved wife Angela and sister-in-law Josie; deeply regretted by his brother Jim, brothers-in-law & sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & friends.

May Peter Rest In Peace

Reposing at St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown, D15 DE98 (beside Connolly Hospital) from 5pm-7.30pm on Friday. Removal from St. Francis Hospice at 10am on Saturday morning to arrive at St. Charles Borromeo Church, Leixlip for 11am Requiem Mass followed by burial in Donard Cemetery, Co. Wicklow.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to The Fr. Willie Walsh Mission Appeal, c/o The Kiltegan Fathers, St. Patrick’s Missionary Society, Kiltegan, Co. Wicklow, donation box in church.

The death has occurred of David (Dave) Hayden

Leixlip, Kildare / Crumlin, Dublin



HAYDEN, David (Dave) (Leixlip, Co. Kildare and formerly of Kildare Rd., Crumlin, Dublin 12) July 31st, 2019 (peacefully) at home surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Bernie and dear father of Dave, predeceased by his father Michael (Joe); David will be sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughter-in-law Rose, mother Una, sisters Sandra and Hazel, aunt and godmother Angela, niece Kayla, step-daughters Fiona and Orladh, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace

Reposing at home on Friday evening (August 2nd) between 5 o’c and 7 o’c. A service to celebrate David’s life will take place on Saturday afternoon (August 3rd) in Lucan Pitch and Putt Club, Newcastle Road, Lucan, Co. Dublin (Eircode K78 ET27) at 12:15 o’c followed by burial in Confey Cemetery, Leixlip. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society.

“There is a light that never goes out”

The death has occurred of Derek Murray

Celbridge, Kildare



MURRAY (The Grove, Celbridge, Co. Kildare) July 31st, 2019 (peacefully), at home surrounded by his family. Derek, beloved husband of Louise and dear father of Amanda, Conor, Gareth and Cian. Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughter, grandchildren Haydee, Ira, Nico, Wren and Scott, son-in-law Cathal, relatives and friends.

Rest in peace

Reposing at his residence on Thursday (1st August). Removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Celbridge on Friday morning (2nd August) arriving for Requiem Mass at 10.00 am followed by Cremation in Mt. Jerome Crematorium (Victorian Chapel). Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.

The death has occurred of George Dempsey

Celbridge, Kildare



DEMPSEY, George (Celbridge, Co. Kildare and ex. CPI, Lucan) July 30th., 2019 (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff at Parke House Nursing Home, Kilcock. Beloved husband of the late Maude and dear father of Francis (Frank); George will be sadly missed by his loving son, sister Judy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace

Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Ardclough Rd., Celbridge on Friday evening (August 2nd) between 5 o’c and 7 o’c. Removal on Saturday morning (August 3rd) to St. Patrick’s Church, Celbridge arriving for Requiem Mass at 11 o’c followed by burial in Donacomper Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Joan Keogh (née Walsh)

Maynooth, Kildare



KEOGH (née Walsh), Joan, Maynooth, Co. Kildare, July 28th 2019, peacefully at home, devoted wife of Raymond and loving mother of Jonathan, Sarah, Rachel, Simon and Dominic.

Rest in Peace

Removal on Wednesday evening to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Maynooth at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 10am. There will be parking provided in the school opposite St. Mary's Church, Maynooth.

The death has occurred of John (Johnny) McEvoy

Clogherinkoe, Kildare / Enfield, Meath



John (Johnny) McEvoy, Killrathmurray, Clonard, Enfield, Co. Meath, July 30th 2019, peacefully at the Midlands Regional Hospital, Tullamore. Peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, sons Michael and John, daughters Marie, Christine, Teresa, Ann, Patricia, Janet and Julie, brother Paddy, sisters Tess, Josie, Patty and Kitty, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May Johnny Rest in Peace

Johnny will be reposing at his family home on Wednesday from 2pm with Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning to St. Brigid's Church, Clogherinkoe (W91 HK33) for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial afterwards in Broadford Cemetery. Family flowers only please.