4-week long road resurfacing works to commence in Newbridge next Tuesday

Kildare County Council has announced that nightly road resurfacing works are due to commence on the R445 Naas Rd in Newbridge (Liffey Bridge to Buckley's Cross) on Tuesday, 6 August.

It is understood that the resurfacing works will be carried out for approximately 4 weeks.

In order to minimise disruption, the works will be carried out at night between 8pm and 6am daily.

Full temporary traffic management will be in place.

Delays are to be expected.