Local TD calls for Health Minister to sign-off on planned extension for Naas Hospital

Fiona O’Loughlin, TD for South Kildare is calling on the Minister for Health to push the Capital Plan for 2019 and sign off on the planned extension to Naas General Hospital.

Deputy O’Loughlin’s calls follow Kildare County Councils granting of the HSE with an extension to the planning permission for the construction of the new extension to the hospital.

Speaking on this matter Deputy O’Loughlin said that earlier in the week Kildare County Council made a decision to grant the HSE an extension to the initial planning permission that was first granted in 2014.

It is understood that the two-story extension to the hospital includes an Endoscopy and Day Services Department, which Deputy O'Loughlin said 'are absolutely needed.'

Deputy O'Loughlin said:“When the multi-million euro project was initially announced, it was expected that the tendering would have been decided by now and construction would commence in 2019. We are now into August and there is no sign of progress being made other than the extension to the planning permission.

“The Minister for Health must sign off on the Capital Plan for 2018-2022 if we are ever to see this building commence. I will continue to engage with the Minister in relation to advance this extension to completion”, she concluded.