Gardai in Clane investigating two break-ins

Gardai are appealing for information following two break-ins in Clane on Saturday last.

The first incident occurred in the town at 9.30am on Saturday, July 27 when a home was broken into.

Meanwhile, a second home was broken into in the Richardstown area of Clane between the early hours of Saturday and Sunday last.

Anyone with information is asked to call Clane Garda Station on 045 868 262.