Co Kildare Death Notices: Friday, 2 August, 2019

The death has occurred of Kilian Patrick Leeson

Coolagh, Kilmeague, Kildare



Leeson, Kilian Patrick, Coolagh, Kilmeague, Co. Kildare, July 31st 2019, beloved grandson of the late Paddy & Lily, deeply regretted by his loving parents Niall & Loretta, sister Lynne, grandparents Kit & Bernadette, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family & friends.

Rest in Peace.

Funeral arrangements later. House private please.

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pat) Burke

Barrogstown, Maynooth, Kildare



Burke, Patrick (Pat), Barrogstown, Maynooth, Co. Kildare, July 31st 2019, peacefully at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown, deeply regretted by his loving wife Kathleen (Kitty), sons Chris & Jim, daughter Maureen, son in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at his residence on Thursday from 4pm, with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Friday at 3pm to arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Celbridge for 3.30pm funeral Mass, followed by burial in Donacomper Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown.

The death has occurred of Peter Doyle

Leixlip, Kildare / Donard, Wicklow



Peter Doyle, Leixlip, Co. Kildare and formerly of Knockendarragh, Donard, Co. Wicklow, July 31st 2019. Predeceased by his dearly loved wife Angela and sister-in-law Josie; deeply regretted by his brother Jim, brothers-in-law & sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & friends.

May Peter Rest In Peace

Reposing at St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown, D15 DE98 (beside Connolly Hospital) from 5pm-7.30pm on Friday. Removal from St. Francis Hospice at 10am on Saturday morning to arrive at St. Charles Borromeo Church, Leixlip for 11am Requiem Mass followed by burial in Donard Cemetery, Co. Wicklow.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to The Fr. Willie Walsh Mission Appeal, c/o The Kiltegan Fathers, St. Patrick’s Missionary Society, Kiltegan, Co. Wicklow, donation box in church.

The death has occurred of David (Dave) Hayden

Leixlip, Kildare / Crumlin, Dublin



HAYDEN, David (Dave) (Leixlip, Co. Kildare and formerly of Kildare Rd., Crumlin, Dublin 12) July 31st, 2019 (peacefully) at home surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Bernie and dear father of Dave, predeceased by his father Michael (Joe); David will be sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughter-in-law Rose, mother Una, sisters Sandra and Hazel, aunt and godmother Angela, niece Kayla, step-daughters Fiona and Orladh, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace

Reposing at home on Friday evening (August 2nd) between 5 o’c and 7 o’c. A service to celebrate David’s life will take place on Saturday afternoon (August 3rd) in Lucan Pitch and Putt Club, Newcastle Road, Lucan, Co. Dublin (Eircode K78 ET27) at 12:15 o’c followed by burial in Confey Cemetery, Leixlip. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society.

“There is a light that never goes out”

The death has occurred of Derek Murray

Celbridge, Kildare



MURRAY (The Grove, Celbridge, Co. Kildare) July 31st, 2019 (peacefully), at home surrounded by his family. Derek, beloved husband of Louise and dear father of Amanda, Conor, Gareth and Cian. Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughter, grandchildren Haydee, Ira, Nico, Wren and Scott, son-in-law Cathal, relatives and friends.

Rest in peace

Reposing at his residence on Thursday (1st August). Removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Celbridge on Friday morning (2nd August) arriving for Requiem Mass at 10.00 am followed by Cremation in Mt. Jerome Crematorium (Victorian Chapel). Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.