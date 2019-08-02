Playground in Rathangan closed temporarily this morning for works
Tarmac repairs and new bins to be added
The playground in Tannery Park, Rathangan will be closed temporarily today Friday, August 2nd from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.
This closure is to facilitate tarmac repairs and to add extra bins to the playground.
Queries can be directed to parks@kildarecoco.ie
Apologies for any inconvenience caused.
