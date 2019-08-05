Road resurfacing works to commence in Athy tomorrow

Kildare County Council has confirmed that a series of 3 days' worth of road works will commence in the Athy area from Tuesday 6 August to Friday 9 August.

Surface dressing works will be carried out at the following locations;

R417 – Crosskeys to Monasterevin

L8067 – Salisbury to Geraldine Cross

L8018 – Battlemount

L8025 – Pin Hill to Peelhall

L8028 – Mullaghmast

L8019 – Cuckles corner to Narraghmore

L8026 – Crookstown to Ballitore

Full temporary traffic management plans will be in place with appropriate diversion routes where road closures are in operation.

The works are weather dependent therefore it is not possible to give exact days when each road will be closed.

Delays are to be expected.