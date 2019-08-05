Road resurfacing works to commence in Athy tomorrow
Works are weather dependent
Delays can be expected in the Athy area for the duration of the works
Kildare County Council has confirmed that a series of 3 days' worth of road works will commence in the Athy area from Tuesday 6 August to Friday 9 August.
Surface dressing works will be carried out at the following locations;
R417 – Crosskeys to Monasterevin
L8067 – Salisbury to Geraldine Cross
L8018 – Battlemount
L8025 – Pin Hill to Peelhall
L8028 – Mullaghmast
L8019 – Cuckles corner to Narraghmore
L8026 – Crookstown to Ballitore
Full temporary traffic management plans will be in place with appropriate diversion routes where road closures are in operation.
The works are weather dependent therefore it is not possible to give exact days when each road will be closed.
Delays are to be expected.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on