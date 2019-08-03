Bus Stops on the way for Leixlip says O’Rourke

Local Fianna Fail TD, Frank O’Rourke, has welcomed the decision to install additional Bus Stops in Leixlip.

Deputy O'Rourke said:“Kildare Co. Co. in conjunction with Dublin Bus are installing two bus stops on the Glen Easton Road and one shared bus stop in Leixlip village. I have been engaging with both Dublin Bus and Kildare County Council to have these bus stops installed.”

“I have made representations over the last number of years to improve the public transport service for Leixlip and specifically the service on the Glen Easton Road. More and more people are using public transport to travel to and from Dublin and we have to provide an adequate service to cater for the current and future demand.

The additional Bus Stops are another incremental improvement in the service. I worked hard to get the 66E service provided for Leixlip and this service is now in place. We need additional train services on the Maynooth Line and additional bus Services for Kilcock and Celbridge commuters," he said.

“I will keep the pressure on all concerned to ensure that we provide additional public transport services for our area. We cannot expect people to use public transport unless we have a regular and reliable service," concluded Deputy O’Rourke.