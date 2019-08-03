Bubbly Colour Run taking place at Punchestown Racecourse tomorrow

The latest worldwide craze is coming to Kildare this Sunday, 4 August, with a Bubbly Colour Run taking place at Punchestown Racecourse in Naas at 12 noon.

Laugh as you make your way through the foam pit, then get the ultimate makeover as you get covered from head to toe in Summer Colours!

The Bubbly Colour Run is the Ireland's must-do Summer event for all ages 0-100.

Participants of all fitness levels can walk or run the 3k route, making their way through bubbles and vibrant summer colours which sure to go down a treat with all of the family.

The Colour Run will take place from 12 noon to 2pm.

For more information and to get tickets visit Eventbrite

Facebook: www.facebook.com/BubblyColourRun/