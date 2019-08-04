Calling all beer fans! Annual Kilkenny Craft Festival taking place next weekend 9-10 August

Kilkenny hosts the annual Kilkenny Craft Beer Festival (#KKCBF) from 9-10 August.

Experience the full whack of the Independent Irish Craft Beer as it rolls into Kilkenny.

Costellos (Kilkenny’s local brewery) have put together a festival programme that promises to raise your glass. Well known for the unique and interesting, this year’s festival is no different.

#KKCBF is one of the most innovative beer festivals around and always brings something new to the festival.

This year you’ll need you runners, because Ireland’s first ever “Low Beer Mile” is coming to town!

Hosted by Costellos (in Hebron) you’ll run a mile and drink some beer, low calorie, low alcohol and low mileage beer.

The “Low Beer Mile” starts at 10am from Costello’s brewery in Hebron Industrial Estate.

At last year’s festival over 40 Irish Craft Breweries participated and with over 180 different beers for tasting and enjoying. This year Kilkenny Craft Beer Festival is taking over the taps in Brewery Corner.

With many of last year’s breweries making a return and bringing their never seen before (in Kilkenny) beers to the festival. Check out the Tap Take Over in Brewery Corner on Saturday 10 th August from 7pm.

A distinctly Kilkenny element to this year’s festival is an event in Hole In The Wall on Friday 9 at 7pm. “Kilkenny’s Brewing History - Let's Chat” is an open discussion lead by local brewers, publicans and historians exploring the rich heritage of Kilkenny’s beer and brewing past and present.

Meanwhile, Costellos, Kilkenny’s only commercial brewery is celebrating 5 years in Business. To celebrate they

are hosting a Brewery Open Day in Hebron on Saturday 10 th August from 2pm – 6pm.

Drop in for a pint and see how your favourite beer is brewed, meet the team behind Costellos and share some

cake to celebrate their birthday.

Get your tickets on Eventbrite.ie at €10 including a pint.

The full line-up of events is available on www.facebook.com/KilkennyCraftBeerFestival/ and make sure you secure your tickets in advance.

For more information contact Gerald on 086 810 2320 or email

KilkennyCraftBeerFestival@CostellosBrewCo.ie