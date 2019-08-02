Mostly dry with chance of mist developing for Co Kildare tonight

It's set to be dry overnight with clear spells, although there is a chance that a few patches of mist or fog will develop for Co Kildare.

Lows of 10 to 14 Celsius in light southeast or variable breezes.

According to Met Eireann, it will be dry at first on Saturday some sunny spells but cloud will increase from the west and scattered showers will develop.

A few will turn heavy, especially in northern parts. High of 19 to 22 Celsius in mostly light to moderate southeast winds.

Saturday night: There will be further outbreaks of showery rain, becoming confined mainly to eastern coastal areas by morning, with mainly dry conditions elsewhere. A few mist or fog patches may develop. Minimum temperatures 12 to 14 Celsius, in mostly light southeasterly breezes.