Co Kildare Death Notices: Friday, 2 August, 2019

The death has occurred of Teresa FITZHARRIS FORMERLY WHITELEY (née Burke)

Naas, Kildare



Fitzharris formerly Whiteley (nee Burke) (Naas) - July 31, 2019, (suddenly), surrounded by her loving family, at Naas General Hospital, Teresa, loving wife of the late Christy Whiteley and Michael Fitzharris and dear mother of Christine; Sadly missed by her loving daughter, brother Martin, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Peter, Sarah and Gillian, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home on Friday from 7.00pm to 9.00pm with Prayers at 7.00pm. Removal on Saturday to The Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas arriving for 10.00am Mass. Funeral immediately afterwards to St. Corban’s Cemetery. Enquiries to Murphy Brothers Funeral Directors Church Lane, Naas Ph: 045 897397.

“May She Rest In Peace”

The death has occurred of Kilian Patrick Leeson

Coolagh, Kilmeague, Kildare



Leeson, Kilian Patrick, Coolagh, Kilmeague, Co. Kildare, July 31st 2019, beloved grandson of the late Paddy & Lily, deeply regretted by his loving parents Niall & Loretta, sister Lynne, grandparents Kit & Bernadette, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family & friends.

Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his residence for family only please. Removal on Sunday at 10am to arrive at the Church of the Most Holy Trinity, Allen for 10.30am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House private please.

The death has occurred of Peter Doyle

Leixlip, Kildare / Donard, Wicklow



Peter Doyle, Leixlip, Co. Kildare and formerly of Knockendarragh, Donard, Co. Wicklow, July 31st 2019. Predeceased by his dearly loved wife Angela and sister-in-law Josie; deeply regretted by his brother Jim, brothers-in-law & sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & friends.

May Peter Rest In Peace

Reposing at St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown, D15 DE98 (beside Connolly Hospital) from 5pm-7.30pm on Friday. Removal from St. Francis Hospice at 10am on Saturday morning to arrive at St. Charles Borromeo Church, Leixlip for 11am Requiem Mass followed by burial in Donard Cemetery, Co. Wicklow.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to The Fr. Willie Walsh Mission Appeal, c/o The Kiltegan Fathers, St. Patrick’s Missionary Society, Kiltegan, Co. Wicklow, donation box in church.

The death has occurred of David (Dave) Hayden

Leixlip, Kildare / Crumlin, Dublin



HAYDEN, David (Dave) (Leixlip, Co. Kildare and formerly of Kildare Rd., Crumlin, Dublin 12) July 31st, 2019 (peacefully) at home surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Bernie and dear father of Dave, predeceased by his father Michael (Joe); David will be sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughter-in-law Rose, mother Una, sisters Sandra and Hazel, aunt and godmother Angela, niece Kayla, step-daughters Fiona and Orladh, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace

Reposing at home on Friday evening (August 2nd) between 5 o’c and 7 o’c. A service to celebrate David’s life will take place on Saturday afternoon (August 3rd) in Lucan Pitch and Putt Club, Newcastle Road, Lucan, Co. Dublin (Eircode K78 ET27) at 12:15 o’c followed by burial in Confey Cemetery, Leixlip. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society.

“There is a light that never goes out”

The death has occurred of George Dempsey

Celbridge, Kildare



DEMPSEY, George (Celbridge, Co. Kildare and ex. CPI, Lucan) July 30th., 2019 (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff at Parke House Nursing Home, Kilcock. Beloved husband of the late Maude and dear father of Francis (Frank); George will be sadly missed by his loving son, sister Judy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace

Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Ardclough Rd., Celbridge on Friday evening (August 2nd) between 5 o’c and 7 o’c. Removal on Saturday morning (August 3rd) to St. Patrick’s Church, Celbridge arriving for Requiem Mass at 11 o’c followed by burial in Donacomper Cemetery.