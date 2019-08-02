TRAFFIC: Collision on the M7 Southbound causing heavy traffic this afternoon

Emergency services are en route to a collision which occurred this afternoon on the M7 southbound at J11 the M9, with very heavy traffic on approach from just after J9 Naas North.

Debris has been cleared from the slip road from the M7 southbound to the M9 in the same direction, according to AA Roadwatch.

Motorists are advised to exercise caution on approach and to expect delays.

https://twitter.com/aaroadwatch/status/1157295654793859072