Food Safety Authority issues further recall of bottled water after due to above normal arsenic levels

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland has issued a further recall of bottled water due to elevated levels of arsenic, with Kildare consumers warned not to drink the batches affected.

According to the statement on the FSAI's website, arsenic was detected above the legal limit in several branded still and sparkling bottled waters.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) have issued a recall notice for: Aldi/ Comeragh (still and sparkling water), Applegreen (still), Broderick (still), Dunnes Stores (still and sparkling and flavoured), Itica (still), Lidl (still), Londis (still), Mace (still), Macari (still), Plane (still), San Marino (still) and Spar (still).

“Arsenic was detected above the legal limit in several branded still and sparkling bottled waters,” the FSAI said. “The implicated batches are being recalled from consumers. Point-of-sale notices will be displayed in stores supplied with the implicated batches.”

Retailers have been requested to remove the implicated batches from sale and display a recall notice.

The FSAI said consumers are advised not to drink the implicated batches of water. “If you have consumed any of the affected batches and feel unwell, please contact your GP,” they added.

Last month, two types of bottled water from the Spar and Londis retail chains were withdrawn from sale because of higher than normal levels of arsenic.

For more information and a complete list of the batch codes




