Lovely family home in Prosperous with study/playroom on the market for €347K

This spacious 4/5-bedroom detached home in Prosperous will appeal to families as it boasts proximity to local amenities as well as plenty of wonderful features including a study/playroom landscaped gardens for an asking price of €347,000.

Sherry FitzGerald Reilly are delighted to present to the market ’11 Killybegs Manor’, Prosperous, Co Kildare, a stunning detached house in pristine condition throughout with an array of quality extras and features adding to its undoubted appeal.



This fine family home boasts a superb efficient layout, a host of wonderful features, bright airy rooms and delightful landscaped grounds including an enclosed rear garden, that has a generous patio area which make you hanker for long summer evenings.

Inside the property consists of 4/5 good-sized bedrooms, 3 bathrooms (including en-suite), an entrance hall, lounge area, a study/playroom perfect for children, a large kitchen/dining area, and a utility room.

Outside the property benefits from offstreet parking, an enclosed rear garden with steel garden shed, and a spacious cobblelock patio.

No. 11 Killybegs Manor enjoys a convenient yet private location in a quiet cul - de - sac within easy walking distance of Prosperous and all the amenities and ingredients required for modern family living.



Dublin city and its surrounding areas are easily accessible via a frequent bus service, the Arrow commuter rail link at Sallins and easy access to both the M4 and M7 motorways.

Viewing is a must to fully appreciate all the magnificent attributes that this special home offers and for more information contact Sherry FitzGerald Reilly Clane on 045 868 412 and more images at www.daft.ie