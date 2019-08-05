Today's weather forecast, sunshine and scattered showers!

Met Eireann predict today will be fair at first, with sunshine and scattered showers to develop in the afternoon. Highest temperatures will range between 20 and 22 degrees in moderate southerly winds so it will still be warm.

There'll be further showers overnight, heavy at times and with a risk of isolated thunderstorms in the north of Leinster.

Lowest temperatures tonight will be 12 or 13 degrees, in light to moderate southerly winds.

POLLEN FORECAST: moderate today, low on Tuesday.

Tomorrow, Tuesday, showers will be heavier and more frequent, easing off later in the day. Highest temperatures 19 to 22 degrees, with moderate to fresh southwest winds, which will be gusty around showers.