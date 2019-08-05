Gardai in Tallaght investigating serious assault that took place outside restaurant

Gardaí investigating an assault incident that occurred outside a fast food restaurant in the Belgard Road area of Tallaght on Saturday 3 August have arrested a man in his 20s.

At approximately 3am, Gardaí attended the car park of a fast food restaurant following reports of a man in his early 40s having received facial injuries as a result of an assault.

The man did not receive medical attention at the scene but attended Beaumont Hospital the following day where he remains in a serious condition.

The male in his 20s is currently detained at Tallaght Garda Station under provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the Belgard Road area on 3/8/19 between 2:30am – 3:30am who may have witnessed the incident to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.